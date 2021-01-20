Franklin Parish boys split a pair of games over the past 10 days, defeating Bastrop 53-50 while falling to Neville 60-55 in Winnsboro on January 8.
The Lady Patriots have been unable to play because the team is under quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test.
Against Bastrop, Demarion Carter led the Patriots with 24 points, while Andre Hill added 14.
Franklin Parish travels to Simsboro on Friday.
The Patriots go to Neville on January 29.
The final two games of the season will be at home against Bastrop on February 5 and hosting Union Parish on February 9.
FP boys are now 5-5 on the season.
