Patriots beat Ferriday, 71-57 By Joey Martin / Sun Sports Nov 23, 2022 Franklin Parish's boys picked up their first win of the season as the Patriots defeated Ferriday 71-57 Friday in Winnsboro.The Patriots led 30-24 at halftime before pulling away in the final quarter."We played much better than we did against Richwood (62-51 loss)," said Franklin Parish head coach Lonnie Cooper. "We made our shots. Ferriday plays hard, and they are well-coached." Franklin Parish was led by Javion White with 14 points. Drew Cooper added 12 and Tyler Pleasant 10.Franklin Parish's boys faced Woodlawn of Shreveport Monday in the Woodlawn Tournament, and Huntington on Tuesday. The Patriots face Ouachita Wednesday in the Richwood Shootout, before hosting General Trass on Friday."We've got a tough week, but that's only going to make us better," Cooper said.The Lady Trojans defeated Ferriday 52-26, leading by more than 40 point at one point.Ariah Davis led Franklin Parish with 11 points."The girls played really well," said Cooper, who is coaching the girls team, as well, this season.
