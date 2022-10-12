Franklin Parish Head Football Coach Adrian Burnette had a trick play up his sleeve he was anxious to use against Grant High Friday Night in Grant in the Patriots’ 42-20 district win over the Cougars.
But Burnette had to hold off his anticipation after kickoff returns for touchdowns by Avery Johnson for 98-yards and Kenyon Grant for 80-yards kept the offense on the sideline.
But then the opportunity came as starting quarterback Bryce Curtis handed the ball off to Marcus Whitley on a jet sweep, Whitley pitched the ball to freshman back-up quarterback Dezyrian Ellis, and Ellis threw to Curtis for a touchdown play covering 54 yards.
“Dez had been a great addition to our team as a back-up quarterback,” Burnette said. “He’s the future quarterback of this program. He has stepped up in a big way as an athlete in the absence of Javion (White, who is nursing an injury). That’s a play I had called much earlier, but with the kickoff returns we had to hold off. We leaked Bryce out of the backfield and it all worked out for us.”
The win improved Franklin Parish to 5-1 on the season.
Franklin Parish dropped its first four games last year before finishing 1-7.
“I can easily remember where we were 365 days ago,” said Burnette, who took over as head coach of the Patriots this year after serving as offensive coordinator the last two years. “We’ve worked hard to change the atmosphere around here. Kids are a lot more resilient than adults. They have stayed focused on what we are doing now.”
Curtis finished the game completing 8-of-14 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 17 yards on five carries and had the 54-yard touchdown reception.
Grant finished with 91-rushing yards on eight carries and a touchdown to go along with his kickoff return.
Whitley caught seven passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns.
Sophomore Carl Williams finished the night with 11 solo tackles and nine assists, including three tackles for loss.
Senior Andrew McMahon totaled 17 tackles.
Senior Elijah Foster totaled eight tackles, including two sacks.
