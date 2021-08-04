The rain Monday could not dampen the spirits of Franklin Parish head coach Sonny Nason, who welcomed his 2021 Patriot football team for the first day of fall drills.
“We had our offensive and defensive lines on a jumping pad that we had bought for track and our skilled players in the baseball facility,” Nason said. “But it was still great to be out there.”
Franklin Parish did not hold spring practice, so was able to start football practice this week.
“This really benefits us,” Nason said. “It doesn’t feel like such a rush. Next week it will two-and-a-half weeks before our scrimmage, so this extra weeks is really helps us. We still have a few out on vacation but otherwise we had great participation.”
Nason is still looking for an opening week opponent after Richwood pulled out.
The Patriots will play at Lake Charles College Prep in the second week.
Franklin Parish will host Warren, Ar., the third week.
Nason played Warren when he coached at Crossett, Ar.
“Coach (Bo) Hembree had more than 200 wins, and they are a perennial power in Arkansas,” Nason said.
Nason said Hembree called him last week to make sure they are still scheduled to play.
COVID-19 is rampant in Arkansas, while numbers are rising in Louisiana.
The Lumberjacks are four-time state champions in football. Warren won the Class AAA State Championship in 2001, 2002, and Class 4A Championship in 2014, and 2016. The Warren Lumberjack football program now has 18 conference championships. They were also the 2006, 2013, and 2017 Class 4A State Runner-up in football.
“I told him we are still planning on playing,” Nason said. “I think the SEC set the standard by saying there will be no re-scheduling this year, that games will have to be forfeited. We’re still following all the guidelines. I hope it doesn’t get back to where it was last year.”
Franklin Parish goes to Carroll in week four.
The Patriots host Union in week five, Union running back Trey Holley is considered the best running back in the state.
“If we can tackle Holley, we can tackle anybody,” Nason said.
Week six finds the Patriots at Neville.
A home game with Bastrop is followed by an away game at Huntington.
Franklin Parish finishes the season at home against Sterlington and Minden.
