Franklin Parish boys and girls ended the year on high notes Friday as the Patriot boys cruised past West Ouachita 56-37, while the Lady Patriots routed the Lady Chiefs 81-32.
“Both teams played well,” said Franklin Parish basketball coach Lonnie Cooper. “It was a good way to end the year.”
Franklin Parish boys were led by Drew Cooper with 15, while Javion White added 13 and Chris Addison 11.
The Patriots are 12-4 and ranked No. 8 in the Division II power rankings.
“I’m feeling good about where we are now,” Cooper said. “We’ve lost to four really good teams. I couldn’t ask for any better.”
The Lady Patriots are 9-2 and ranked No. 11 in Division II.
Zariah Goldman led the Lady Patriots with 18 points, while Aamirah Thomas added 13.
Franklin Parish split a pair of games at Bastrop on December 27 in Bastrop.
Franklin Parish boys defeated Bastrop 69-58, while the Lady Patriots fell to the Lady Rams, 44-39.
Ja’Anthony Johnson led the Patriot boys with 14 points.
Zariah Goldman scored 13 for the Lady Patriots.
“The boys played OK,” Cooper said. “I think the break got to us. Bastrop played a really good game. The girls didn’t play as well as they have been playing. We missed a ton of layups, which we haven’t been doing.”
Franklin Parish hosts Union Thursday before beginning district play.
