Lady Patriots battled St. Frederick in a pitchers duel yesterday with the Warriors coming out on top, 2-1.

The score was knotted 0-0 until the sixth inning until FP scored their lone run.

St. Fred would come back in the top of the seventh to score two runs and garner an eventual win.

Courtlyn Havard pitched for FP and kept the scoring low, limiting the Warriors to just seven hits in seven innings on the mound. Havard also struck out three and accumulated 22 first-pitch strikes.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.