Lady Patriots battled St. Frederick in a pitchers duel yesterday with the Warriors coming out on top, 2-1.The score was knotted 0-0 until the sixth inning until FP scored their lone run. St. Fred would come back in the top of the seventh to score two runs and garner an eventual win.Courtlyn Havard pitched for FP and kept the scoring low, limiting the Warriors to just seven hits in seven innings on the mound. Havard also struck out three and accumulated 22 first-pitch strikes.
