Patriots end season with 23-15 record By Joey Martin / Sun sports May 3, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Defending state champion Lutcher used back-to-back shutout wins to advance past Franklin Parish to the Division II quarterfinals.Franklin Parish ends its season at 23-15.“They’re really good,” said Franklin Parish head coach Jacob LaMartiniere. “Their arms were the difference. They are on a different level than we are.” Lutcher defeated the Patriots 9-0 on Saturday to clinch the series.Caden Gallagher doubled in the fourth inning but was stranded.Lutcher scored four runs in the sixth as Caleb Hastings walked, Kai Brow singled and Colin Roques hit into a fielder’s choice. Kason King and Cason Cloessner had two hits each.Lutcher defeated Franklin Parish 10-0 on Friday.Brock Louque went 4-for-4 for the Bulldogs.Kason King singled in the first inning for the Patriots, but was unable to come around and score.King and Cloessner led the Patriots with two hits each."We'll take a couple weeks off, and then get going again," LaMartiniere said. "We have 12 games scheduled for the summer." 