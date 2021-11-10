Patriots end season with tough loss By Joey Martin / Sun Sports Nov 10, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Franklin Parish finished its season at 1-8 as the Patriots fell to Minden 35-34 in Winnsboro Friday.The Patriots finished No. 37 in Class 4A power rankings. The top 32 advance to the playoffs.Franklin Parish was deep in Minden territory, leading 34-28 when a Crimson Tide defender picked off a pass and raced 100 yards for the score.Franklin Parish was unable to move the ball on its next possession and Minden ran out the clock. The Patriots’ lone win came against Bastrop three weeks ago.Edna Karr, which is moving up to 5A next year, is the No. 1 seed in Class 4A.Neville, which competes in Franklin Parish’s district, is No. 2.Warren Easton is No. 3,, Northwood-Shreveport is No. 4 and Westgate is No. 5 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Franklin Parish Patriot Minden Neville Sport Win Class Edna Karr Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun~11.10.2021 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Wellspring Tree Lighting scheduled Nov. 30 Nov 3, 2021 There’s no better way to kick off the holiday season in Winnsboro than with The Wellspring’s… Read more Memorial highlights Fife accomplishments Oct 27, 2021 A memorial remembering the many accomplishments of late Baskin Mayor Geraldine Harrison Fife… Read more Forms available for Baskin festival Oct 27, 2021 “We’re gonna press on, and we’re gonna have the hap-hap-happiest Christmas since Bing Crosby… Read more FA Homecoming Court Oct 27, 2021 FRANKLIN ACADEMY High School presented its 2021 homecoming Friday. The ladies were (pictured… Read more +6 Friends of Crowville work to improve community, parish Oct 27, 2021 A group of residents have band together to improve the quality of life in their neighborhood… Read more Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMetro Narcotics arrests Monroe man for dealing crack cocaineTriple homicide suspect killed in WisnerWest Monroe woman accused of disturbing peace, refusing to go home after partyMPD arrests pair for armed robbery, prostitution scheme at motelDA wants bond nixed for accused shooterOPSO arrests West Monroe woman for prostitution, drug chargesULM police arrest man for cursing at student workers, threatening themMPD arrests Monroe man for killing 18-month-old child; shoe impression found on body's torso, police sayFour parish teams claim Top 10 seeds in LHSAA bracketsRebels rise up in 42-14 Ruston win Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedLawyer, parents discuss mask mandates (1)
