Patriot

Franklin Parish finished its season at 1-8 as the Patriots fell to Minden 35-34 in Winnsboro Friday.

The Patriots finished No. 37 in Class 4A power rankings. The top 32 advance to the playoffs.

Franklin Parish was deep in Minden territory, leading 34-28 when a Crimson Tide defender picked off a pass and raced 100 yards for the score.

Franklin Parish was unable to move the ball on its next possession and Minden ran out the clock.

The Patriots’ lone win came against Bastrop three weeks ago.

Edna Karr, which is moving up to 5A next year, is the No. 1 seed in Class 4A.

Neville, which competes in Franklin Parish’s district, is No. 2.

Warren Easton is No. 3,, Northwood-Shreveport is No. 4 and Westgate is No. 5

