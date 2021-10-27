A long bus ride and number four ranked Huntington Raiders proved too much for the Franklin Parish Patriots Friday night.

The Patriots scored 16 points against the 7-1 Raiders dropping their record to 1-6.

Quarterback Bryce Curtis put up solid numbers for the Patriots completing 12 of 22 passes and racking up 227 yards and two touchdowns.

The contest was tied at 16-16 in the second quarter, but the bigger, more experienced Raiders wore FP down.

Huntington Raiders scored 58 points as junior quarterback Kamron Evans completed 21-of-36 passes for 406 yards and five touchdowns.

Huntington running back Demajah Riley rushed for 166 yards on 14 carries. Riley also caught three passes for 118 yards and two TDs.

The Patriots play against another tough for as they host unbeaten Sterlington Friday.

Sterlington, 8-0, is the No. 3 team in Class 3A power rankings.

The Patriots close out the regular season at home against Minden on Nov. 5.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.