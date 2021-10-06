FPHS

Defensive coach Jacoby Williams congratulates Carl Williams after an FP interception. (Sun photo by Monica Huff)

No Trey Holley?

No problem for Union Parish High.

The Farmers defeated Franklin Parish 40-6 as Ja’quarius Donald rushed for 225 yards to lead Union.

Holley is considered one of the top backs in Louisiana.

“They have two or three Trey Holley’s at Union,” said Franklin Parish head coach Sony Nason.”They just keep rolling them out there.”

Franklin Parish fell to 0-4 with the loss.

Despite the margin, Nason said his defense played well.

“They fumbled on their first possession, but we couldn’t take advantage,” Nason said.

Union marched the ball down the field for its first score.

Javion White returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown for the Patriots’ only score of the game.

“Our defensive line played well,” Nason said. “Once again we had some red zonewores. We blew a coverage on a play-action play, but overall they played well. We cut down on our turnovers, as well.”

Franklin Parish plays at Neville Friday.

Neville shocked West Monroe as A.J. Allen rushed for 239 yards against the Rebel defense on 34 carries, scoring five touchdowns.

“He (Allen) is as talented a back as I have ever seen,” Nason said. He has great speed and makes unbelievable cuts. Hopefully the big win in a physical game works in our favor.”

