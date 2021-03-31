Franklin Parish managed only 10 hits in three games against Neville, falling to 10-7 on the season after the sweep against the District 2-4A opponent this past weekend.
The Patriots fell to Neville 12-2 on Thursday in Monroe, lost 13-3 Friday in Winnsboro before losing 8-2 Saturday at Neville.
“You have to swing the bat to have a chance to hit the ball,” said first-year Franklin Parish coach Christian Kidd. “Neville swung the bat well.”
Baylor Cobb had a 2-run home run in the second game.
The Patriots faced West Ouachita in West Monroe Tuesday.
Franklin Parish begins a three-game series with Bastrop Friday at home for Senior Night.
The Patriots will play a doubleheader at Bastrop on Saturday.
The Patriots fell from No. 9 in the Class 4A to No. 18.
The top No. 16 host a first-round playoff game.
“After that weekend we have to look at each day as a new day,” Kidd said. “We can’t hold on to that. And when playoff time comes we start all over.”
