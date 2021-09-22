Franklin Parish fell to 0-2 on the season with a 42-10 loss to Arkansas powerhouse Warren High Friday in Winnsboro.
“We got behind early and dug ourselves a hole,” said Franklin Parish head coach Sonny Nason. “We missed some opportunities in the red zone. But our tackling was better.”
The Lumberjacks are four-time state champions in football. Warren won the Class AAA State Championship in 2001, 2002, and Class 4A Championship in 2014, and 2016. The Warren Lumberjack football program now has 18 conference championships.
They were also the 2006, 2013, and 2017 Class 4A State Runner-up in football.
“They are the upper echelon of Arkansas football,” Nason said.
Franklin Parish’s touchdown came on a touchdown pass from Bryce Curtis to Gauge Spinks. Curtis passed to Eli Foster on the conversion. Franklin Parish also got a safety.
Franklin Parish plays at Carroll in Monroe Thursday.
Carroll led 12-9 with less than a minute to play with Ouachita driving. With 21 seconds remaining, quarterback Zach Jackson hit Jaeden Ledent on a short route before Ledent broke a tackle and turned on the burners for a 41-yard touchdown.
“They are just like everybody on our schedule,” Nason said. “Big, strong and fast."
