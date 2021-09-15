Winnsboro, LA (71295)

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 77F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.