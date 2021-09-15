Franklin Parish head football coach Sonny Nason makes no bones about it. His Patriot team was overmatched going into its Friday’s contest at Lake Charles College Prep Friday.
“It was like taking a knife to a gunfight,” Nason said.
LCCP, coming off a loss to Germantown (Ms.), dominated the Patriots 56-6.
“They are very good offensively and defensively,” Nason said. “They are big, fast and strong. They are a place where we want to get to.”
Lake Charles College Prep entered the Class 3A playoffs last year as the No. 3 seed. The Trialblazers won by forfeit over Caldwell in the first round, before defeating South Beauregard 34-12 in the second round, and Jena 28-26 in the quarterfinals. LCCP lost to Union Parish 43-42 in the semifinals.
LCCP is led by senior running back TreVonte’ Citizen, who committed to LSU.
“We did have some positive things happen,” Nason said. “We did have some long drives. But we had trouble offensively in the red zone. But you don’t get better not playing top competition. I understand we have the third-toughest schedule in the state. The good thing is we came out of this game pretty healthy.”
Franklin Parish hosts Warren (Ark.) Friday.
The Lumberjacks are four-time state champions in football. Warren won the Class AAA State Championship in 2001, 2002, and Class 4A Championship in 2014, and 2016. The Warren Lumberjack football program now has 18 conference championships. They were also the 2006, 2013, and 2017 Class 4A State Runner-up in football.
“They are a really good team,” Nason said. “We’re excited about the challenge.”
