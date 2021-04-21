Franklin Parish’s baseball team hopes to finish the regular season in a big way to be able to host a first-round playoff game.
The Patriots are currently ranked No. 17 in Class 4A power rankings at 15-10.
The top 16 teams host a first-round playoff game.
“Obviously we take them one game at a time, but looking at the big picture we certainly want to put ourselves in a position to host a first-round game,” said first-year Franklin Parish coach Christian Kidd.
The Patriots were able to get one game in last week because of persistent rains, falling to Pineville 12-4 on April 13.
Pineville had 11 hits to seven for Franklin Parish.
The Patriots committed five errors.
“It was a lack of focus,” Kidd said. “And that’s inexcusable. There are things you can control, and things you cannot control. When are not charging the baseball or miss a sign, that’s something you can control.”
Collecting singles fort the Patriots were Cabe Cloessner, Bryce Curtis, Baylor Cobb, Cason Cloessner, Chander Easterling, Cade Richmond and Tucker Chapman.
The playoff brackets will be released Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.