Franklin Parish landed several players on the All-District 2-4A team.
“We had a good representation,” said Patriot head coach Adrian Burnette. “Our numbers were up from over the past few years.”
Franklin Parish senior quarterback Bryce Curtis was named offensive athlete, while Patriot junior running back Kenyon Grant, junior wide receivers Javion White and Marshaawn Whitley, senior offensive lineman Braden Clark, senior linebacker Elijah Henderson, junior defensive back Johnny Goods and junior punter Garrett Hunt were named to the first team.
Curtis completed 141 of 261 passes for 2,208 yards and 22 touchdowns, with seven interceptions.
Curtis also rushed the ball 35 times for 171 yards and five touchdowns, while catching one pass for a 54-yard touchdown.
Grant led the Patriots with 517 rushing yards on 102 carries with three TDs. He also caught six passes for 51 yards and a touchdown.
White caught 50 passes for 937 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Whitley caught 50 passes for 536 yards and seven TDs.
Henderson collected 121 tackles with 80 solo stops.
Goods totaled 35 tackles, intercepting four passes.
Hunt averaged 33.7 yards a game punting the football.
Named to the second team for Franklin Parish were senior running back Rodney Boyd, junior offensive lineman Garrett Hunt, junior kicker Jackson Cordill, senior defensive lineman Eli Foster, sophomore linebacker Carl Williams, freshman defensive back Avery Johnson and senior flex Andrew McMahon.
Curtis, Foster, Henderson and defensive back Kendrick Thomas were selected to play in the Gridiron Football All-American Football Game in Gulf Shores, Al., on Friday, Dec. 30.
