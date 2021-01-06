Franklin Parish junior Demarion Clark was named first team All-District 1-4A as a kick returner and second team as a wide receiver.
Whitlock caught 25 passes for 418 yards with six touchdowns.
Joining Whitlock on the all-parish second team were junior defensive lineman Jacob Caldwell, senior defensive lineman Terrance Richardson, senior linebacker Corteveon Cameron and junior defensive back Demarion Carter.
Neville junior running back A.J. Allen was Offensive MVP, while Neville junior linebacker Henton Roberts was Defensive MVP.
Named as honorable mentions for the Patriots were senior center Emani Whitley, junior running back Tyrell Richardson, junior linebacker Josh Kemp and junior cornerback Malik Drake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.