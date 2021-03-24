Franklin Parish went 2-1 at the Jena Tournament this past weekend.
“We had some good games,” said Franklin Parish coach Christian Kidd. “The kids played hard. I think spring break comes at a good time this week to give us a chance to get re-charged.”
In the final game of the tournament, the Patriots shut out Delta Charter 10-0 on Saturday.
Chandler Easterling held the Storm to two hits.
Cedric Richmond collected two hits for Franklin Parish.
The Patriots fell to Pineville 4-3 as the Rebels scored three runs in the fifth inning.
“That was a tough loss,” Kidd said. “We left the bases loaded twice.”
Baylor Cobb had three hits for Franklin Parish, while Cabe Cloessner had two hits.
The Patriots blanked Rayville 7-0 as Garrett Hunt tossed a no-hitter.
“Our pitching has been really good,” Kidd said. “We chased a few balls out of the zone at the plate.”
Cobb, Easterling and Connor Peppers had hits for Franklin Parish.
On March15, Franklin Parish defeated Family Community Christian School 12-2.
“The guys were motivated to play our crosstown rival,” Kidd said. “We haven’t played them in a while, so it was nice to have them back as an opponent.”
Cloessner pitched six innings, striking out nine.
Richmond led the offense with three hits.
The Patriots, 10-4, are currently ranked No. 10 in the Class 4A power rankings.
Franklin Parish plays at Neville Thursday at 6 p.m., hosts Neville Friday at 6 p.m. and plays at Neville Saturday at noon.
