Franklin Parish’s football team was well represented at a football combine held at Ouachita Parish High School in Monroe over the weekend.
The combine was held to give college coaches a first-hand look at area athletes.
“We had 15 players who did really well and competed,” said newly-named Franklin Parish head football coach Adrian Burnette. “It was a great opportunity for these guys to get some exposure and to see other guys.”
Burnette, who was promoted from Patriot offensive coordinator, was hired after Sonny Nason resigned.
“It was too late to have a spring practice,” Burnette said. “We’ve been talking a lot about changing the culture. That’s not something you can do overnight. I know the players have heard that before and are asking, ‘Who are you and how is it going to be different?’ I know that’s easier said than done. I want them to know I’m in it for the long haul. I want this to be my last job. And we can compete.”
The Patriots went 2-12 over the last two seasons.
“Coach Nason was in the process of getting things going in the right direction,” Burnette said. “The stage gets a little bigger for me, but I will have more control on both sides of the ball. I think being young and innovative is a plus for me. We just have to build a different culture here at Franklin Parish.”
Burnette plans on running the spread offense, which he employed as head coach at Bastrop as an assistant coach to Dean Smith at Wossman.
Burnette coached the likes of Rueben Randle and Randall Mackey at Bastrop, was offensive coordinator at Carroll when the Bulldogs ended a long-time losing streak to Neville, was leading the offense at St. Augustine with Leonard Fournette and Stacy Morgan and coached with Dean Smith at Wossman High the past two seasons.
Franklin Parish opens the 2022 season on September 2 at Bastrop.
