Franklin Parish split two games at the prestigious Trey Altick Prep Classic baseball tournament Saturday.
The Patriots outlasted Crossest (Ar.) 18-13 Saturday at Ouachita Christian after falling to Eunice 10-0 at Ruston.
“That was a productive day of baseball,” said Franklin Parish head coach Christian Kidd. “We found out a lot of things about our baseball team. For every strength there is a weakness. We lost focus at the end of the game with Crossest and just seemed to run out of gas. Baseball is such a mental game. If your head is not in the game, you will not be able to compete. That’s what we’re working on this week.”
Against Crossest, both teams scored three runs in the first inning.
Franklin Parish scored seven runs in the fifth inning and five in the seventh.
Crossest scored six in the sixth and three in the seventh.
The Patriots had 13 hits, but committed five errors.
Baylor Cobb led the Patriots with four hits and six runs batted in.
Bryce Curtis collected three hits.
Chandler Easterling had two hits and drove in three runs.
The Patriots managed just two hits against Eunice - Curtis and Nate Gray managed one each.
Franklin Parish led Lafayette Christian 4-2 on Friday before the game was stopped by rain.
The Patriots defeated Delhi Charter 13-3 on March 2.
Curtis, Cabe Cloessner and Tucker Chapman had two hits each.
Connor Perritt got the win, pitching six innings.
The Gators finished the game with four hits.
