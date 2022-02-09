Franklin Parish’s boys made it two wins in a row with an 88-77 win over Bastrop in Bastrop last week.

“We played well and hopefully we can continue to build,” said Franklin Parish coach Lonnie Cooper.

Drew Cooper led Franklin Parish with a career high 30 points.

Javeon White added 14, while T.J. Robinson netted 13 and Jaden Jones 10.

The Patriots, 11-15 are sitting at No. 24 in the Class 4A power rankings.

“We want to finish strong, and earn the type of ranking where we can go on the road and have a chance to beat somebody in the first round,” Cooper said.

After storming out to a big lead, Franklin Parish’s boys basketball team held off Mangham 59-52 in Winnsboro on February 2. The contest was a makeup game from earlier in the year.

“We played OK, but we still are turning the ball over too much,” Cooper said. “But we found a way to pull it off. The main thing right now is winning.”

Javelin White led Franklin Parish with 12 points. Drew Cooper added 11, while Greg McDaniel and Devin Coleman added 10 each.

The Lady Patriots fell to Mangham 69-56.

The Lady Patriots were led by Zariah Goldman and Antwanija Graves with 14 points each. Katherine Hardin added 12.

Franklin Parish’s girls fell to Bastrop 71-40.

Goldman led the way with 14, while Desiree Allen added 10.

The Lady Patriots are sitting at No. 21 at 11-11.

“We have to be more consistent, still too many freshman mistakes,” said Lady Patriot coach Cassandra Wiley. “We need to finish strong and see where we stand then.”

Franklin Parish hosts Rayville Friday and Lincoln Prep on Tuesday to end its regular season.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.