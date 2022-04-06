FP

Franklin Parish’s baseball hopped the bus Saturday morning for a long road trip to Houma for a contest against Covenant Christian.

But by the time the bus reached Baton Rouge, Franklin Parish head coach Christian Kidd received word that a severe thunderstorm hit Houma, and the game was rained out.

It was the seventh’s rainout this year for Franklin Parish.

“They said the bottom fell out,” Kidd said.

Franklin Parish was scheduled for three games this week, and Kidd was hoping to pick up a game Thursday or Friday.

“Our kids do not have an excuse of being tired,” Kidd said. 

Franklin Parish fell to West Ouachita 11-1 in Calhoun on March 29.

The Patriots finished with four hits, a double by Kason King, and singles by Dylan Hackney, Eli Foster and Caden Gallagher.

The Patriots, 6-9, are ranked No. 25 currently in Class 4A power rankings.

Franklin Parish plays at St. Frederick Saturday.

“We would like to move up in the power rankings,” Kidd said. “Getting into the playoffs as young as we are would definitely be a big plus for us.”

