Franklin Parish went 1-2 at the Trey Attic Baseball Tournament in Ouachita Parish this past weekend, defeating North DeSoto 3-2, after falling to Ouachita Christian 10-0 and Airline 10-1.

The win over North DeSoto came at West Monroe High.

“I never doubt my kids, but to see them as calm as they were before this game was great,” said Franklin Parish head coach Christian Kidd. “We played good defense and did the little things.”

Connor Perritt went 5 1/3 innings before Silas Taylor came in and got the save, striking out four.

“Connor did a good job, and Silas came in and pitched lights out,” Kidd said.

Tucker Chapman and Ab Tarver led the Patriot offense with two singles each. 

Cason Cloessner and Josh Kemp both singled. Eli Foster drew two walks.

Franklin Parish managed only two hits against Ouachita Christian as Bryce Curtis doubled and Dylan Hackney singled.

Against Airline, Eli Foster doubled, while Cason Cloessner and Josh Kemp singled.

Franklin Parish’s baseball team scored 35 runs in the second inning as the Patriots cruised past Carroll 40-0 on February 28.

Connor Perritt did not give up a run over three innings.

Twenty Patriot players drew walks, led by Garrett Hunt with three.

Hunt also connected with a grand slam.

Hunter Linder doubled and singled.

Josh Kemp added two singles.

“We had a lot of self-inflicted errors,” Kidd said. ”We were not fielding or making routine plays, and that became a domino effect.”

Franklin Parish plays at Ouachita Thursday and Saturday, hosting the Chiefs on Friday.

