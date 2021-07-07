Franklin Parish head football coach Sonny Nason said his offseason workout program has been going very well.
“We’re getting good participation,” Nason said. “We’ve got a few missing. I know the ones who are working and I know the ones who are hiding. I know the ones who will have to run when they show up.”
The Patriots are working out every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through July.
Because Franklin Parish did not have spring football, the Patriots can begin officially starting practice on August 2.
“We have a lot of kids who run track and play baseball, so we thought it would be better this way,” Nason said. “We did not have this when I coached in Arkansas, if we had I would have taken that option there as well. That extra week for the Fall will benefit us more.”
Nason said the offseason program has also been beneficial.
“When last season ended we told them we wanted them working hard, hitting the weights,” Nason said. “I can tell we’ve gotten bigger, faster and stronger.”
Franklin Parish will face Mangham at 3 p.m. on August 28 in the Bayou Jamb at Louisiana-Monroe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.