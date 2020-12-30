Mangham senior quarterback Kaleb Pleasant was named Most Valuable Player of District 2-2A, while senior linebacker Joe Williams was named Defensive MVP.
Also named to the first team for Mangham were senior running back Cam Wilmore, senior wide receiver and defensive back Tae Gayden, senior wide receiver JT Smith, senior offensive lineman Chase Underwood, senior linebacker Josh Uchtmann, senior defensive lineman Donta Straughter and sophomore defensive lineman trey Massey.
Named to the second team for the Dragons were junior wide receiver Shun Haynes, junior offensive lineman Clay Mills, sophomore offensive lineman Dakota Robbins, senior defensive back Dylan Maldonado, senior linebacker Casey Nielsen and junior defensive lineman Terry Smith
