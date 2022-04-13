Franklin Academy sweeps PVA in a three game district series.
The Cougars got the first win of the series in a well pitched game 2-1 over the Spartans.
Nate Gray started for FA and went three innings, allowing three hits, one earned run and striking out five. Cooper Hill took over in relief and shut down PVA, tossing four innings while allowing three hits, no earned runs and striking out four to get the win.
Cade Bailey led the Cougar offense with a double and a single on the game and that was all the offense FA could put up against the Spartans but it was enough.
In game two, FA pitcher Kyler Roberts throws a no hitter while striking out five to secure the series win for the Cougars.
The Cougars played really well on defense behind Roberts to setup the win.
Nate Gray led the Cougars offense with two doubles while Addison Spradling, Roberts, Gavin Griffing and Sam Carrington all contributed singles for the Cougars in a winning effort.
In game three, the Cougars were more than PVA could handle as the offense exploded for 16 runs.
Cade Bailey started for the Cougars and went 1.2 innings allowing two hits, no earned runs while striking out one. Addison Spradling pitched in relief to get the win for the Cougars, as the lefty threw 3.1 innings allowing only hit hit, no earned runs while striking out six.
Ty McMurry led the Cougar offense with two doubles while Spradling and Nate Gray added a double and single as well for the Cougars offense to lead the way with multiple hits in the game.
Kyler Roberts, Gavin Griffing, Sam Carrington and Morgan Rollins all hit safely for the Cougar offense as well. The Cougars seem to be hitting their stride of playing good baseball at the right time in the season.
The Cougars traveled on Monday to face UCA before returning home to face WCCA on Tuesday night.
