What Isaac Robinson lacks in experience he makes up in heart as a young boxer.
Robinson, 19 from Winnsboro, is coming off his first career win with a first round decision in Hattiesburg, Ms.
Building off that first victory, Robinson fought in his second fight Feb. 27 in Shreveport.
He trained with his fellowed boxers, Silver Back Nation. Silver Back Nation is a group of boxers who train and support each other.
“This is a team, and they give me motivation,” Robinson said.
To get ready for his second matchup, Robinson worked on his footwork and spent more time with the bag.
“I stayed on the bag 30 - 40 minutes straight,” Robinson said.
Robinson, who fights in the light weight class, said he was nervous going into first fight but soon calmed down.
“I just sat down (before the fight),” he said. “Start listening to a lot of music and looking at videos that motivated me.”
Robinson gives some practical advise for young people who are coming into the sport of boxing.
“Stay on your toes and not your heals,” Robinson said.
Also sounds like good advice for life.
