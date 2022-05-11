For the second straight year, Rosepine eliminated Mangham from the Class 2A baseball playoffs, as the Eagles swept two games from the Dragons in the quarterfinals, winning the first game Friday 10-0, and the second game 12-9.
“We let the moment get to us in the first game,” said first-year Mangham coach Brett Duplissey. “We only had one returning starter, and they returned seven starters from their championship team. I told our guys before the second game that at the end of the day it was just another baseball game. They came out the second game with their nerves settled. We had a five-run lead in the bottom of the first. I knew we had to avoid the big innings, but they scored five in the second and six in the fourth.”
Both games were played at Rosepine.
Rosepine defeated Mangham 9-5 in the 2A semifinals last year in Sulphur.
Luke Curtis doubled for Mangham’s only hit in the first game.
Lane Almond was 3-for-5 in the second game, while Cole Casey and Jacoby Young had two hits each, Michael Johnson tripled and Kolton Huber singled.
Freshman Layne Pierce pitched the final three innings, not allowing a run, and not walking a batter.
Rosepine, the No. 1 seed, faces Many Wednesday.
No. 8 Mangham ends its season at 25-10.
“We played a tough schedule, won three playoff games and were district champs,” Duplissey said. “We’ll get the eighth-graders in here, go out and compete for a football championship, and then get back at it for baseball.”
