Anne Elise Sartin scored 25 points on her home court to lift Franklin Academy past Prairie View Academy, Jan. 28.
The Lady Cougars beat PVA 60-40 and improved their overall record to 10 -12 and 5-4 in district.
The Lady Cougars got off to a fast start and at the end of the first quarter led PVA, 17-12. FA continued to pressure PVA into the second quarter and went into the half with an expanded 33-20 lead.
The lead continued to grow in the second half as FA’s margin grew to 47-28 going into the fourth quarter.
Along with Sartin, Macie Wall scored double digits for the Lady Cougars with 10.
On Jan. 30, the Lady Cougars fell to a tough Tensas Academy team in St. Joseph. TA beat FA 51-34.
At the end of the first quarter, the Chiefs led FA 17-11 and continued to put pressure on the Lady Cougars in the second quarter. The home team led FA 37-16 going into the second half.
At the end of the third quarter, TA doubled the score 40-20.
Next scheduled game was against Tallulah in Winnsboro on Feb. 4.
