Anne Elise Sartin of Franklin Academy was recently named to the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools (MAIS) Pre-Season Top 20 Team. This team was comprised of players from all classifications of MAIS.
The complete team is listed below.
Franklin Academy opens its district schedule this week with games on August 24 at Tallulah Academy at 6 p.m. and at home against Prairie View Academy on August 26 at 6:30 p.m.
2021 Pre-Season FP Softball Top 20 Team
Cassidy SpearsBowling Green School
Abby Grace RichardsonBrookhaven Academy
Emily Claire FelderBrookhaven Academy
Madison MoakBrookhaven Academy
Rilee EvansClinton Christian Academy
Maddie BrunerClinton Christian Academy
Anne Elise SartinFranklin Academy
MaNiya WomackHartfield Academy
Ka’Miya DillonJackson Prep
Raylei McKinneyJackson Prep
Emeri WarrenLeake Academy
Lana JohnsonParklane Academy
Meg GatlinParklane Academy
Skye SharpParklane Academy
Shelby Morris Silliman Institute
Zy’Keria ColeSimpson Academy
Megan DavidsonSt. Joe-Madison
Ellie WilliamsonTri-County Academy
Hallie TurnerMarshall Academy
Elle MorganPrairie View Academy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.