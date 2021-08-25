Anne Elise Sartin of Franklin Academy was recently named to the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools (MAIS) Pre-Season Top 20 Team.  This team was comprised of players from all classifications of MAIS.  

The complete team is listed below.  

Franklin Academy opens its district schedule this week with games on August 24 at Tallulah Academy at 6 p.m. and at home against Prairie View Academy on August 26 at 6:30 p.m.

2021 Pre-Season FP Softball Top 20 Team

Cassidy SpearsBowling Green School

Abby Grace RichardsonBrookhaven Academy

Emily Claire FelderBrookhaven Academy

Madison MoakBrookhaven Academy

Rilee EvansClinton Christian Academy

Maddie BrunerClinton Christian Academy

Anne Elise SartinFranklin Academy

MaNiya WomackHartfield Academy

Ka’Miya DillonJackson Prep

Raylei McKinneyJackson Prep

Emeri WarrenLeake Academy

Lana JohnsonParklane Academy

Meg GatlinParklane Academy

Skye SharpParklane Academy

Shelby Morris Silliman Institute

Zy’Keria ColeSimpson Academy

Megan DavidsonSt. Joe-Madison

Ellie WilliamsonTri-County Academy

Hallie TurnerMarshall Academy

Elle MorganPrairie View Academy

