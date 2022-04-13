Franklin Parish scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but came up three runs short in an 11-8 loss to West Ouachita April 5.
The Chiefs defeated Franklin Parish 11-1 in their first meeting.
The Patriots out-hit West Ouachita 11-8, but committed seven errors.
Kason King collected three singles for Franklin Parish.
Drew Cooper doubled and singled.
Josh Kemp singled twice.
Dylan Hackney, Tucker Chapman, Caden Gallagher and Eli Foster each singled.
The Patriots fell to St. Mary 12-9 in Natchitoches April 6.
Franklin Parish led 9-0 going into the bottom of the third when St. Mary’s scored five runs.
The Tigers scored three runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Caden Gallagher and Eli Foster both doubled and singled.
Cooper and Kemp doubled.
Chapman and Kason King singled twice.
Hackney and Bryce Curtis singled.
“We have to learn to finish,” said Franklin Parish coach Christian Kidd. “We have to cut out the mental mistakes and errors. I treat my practices like a school session. When we practice, we are studying. We have to change the mindset. We have to stop thinking ‘When is the bad going to happen?’”
The Patriots fell to St. Frederick 14-4 Saturday in Monroe after leading 4-2 in the top of the second.
Kason King had two of Franklin Parish’s five hits.
Tucker Chapman doubled.
“Same song, different venue,” Kidd said.
The Patriots are sitting at No. 25 in the Class 4A power rankings.
“We start the playoffs in two weeks, and we have to get ourselves focused on what we are doing,” Kidd said.
Franklin Parish hosts Madison Thursday for Senior Night.
