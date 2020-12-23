Ashlyn Sepulvado, a senior at Family Community Christian School, signed a letter of intent to play softball for the Louisiana College Wildcats next season.
Sepulvado said she is prepared for playing at the next level but admits being nervous.
“I’m ready for the higher competition, but I’m nervous,” she said.
Sepulvado readies for the future but also wants to make waves as a senior for the Lady Warrior team. So far, she has been named to the All District team for three seasons, All Northeast Louisiana team and All State last season.
Once her senior season at FCCS is complete, she hopes not only to excel on the LC softball diamond but also the classroom where she will major in Pre-Med. Sepulvado is an excellent student with an ACT score of 27.
“I picked LC because it has a great med school program,” she said. “When I did the tour everybody was great and so close. I felt like LC was big enough but not too big.”
Sepulvado hopes to play first or third for the Wildcats, positions that Coach Rory Gresham said she is “steady.”
“Ashlyn has a great bat and she is really steady on the field,” Gresham said. “She works hard and gives every she has to it.”
LC was in Division III but now plays in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).
Louisiana College notes five points for why the Wildcats switched over; fit, fan engagement, regional alignment, a core footprint, and a level playing field for the student-athletes.
"This move reflects a desire to provide our student-athletes an outstanding experience as we believe LC's athletic programs will be competitive in each sport with the genuine opportunity to compete for conference and national titles," said Louisiana College President, Dr. Rick Brewer. "The College's best days in athletics was during the 1970s, '80s, and '90s when it competed in the NAIA for conference and post-season titles in women's basketball, men's basketball, and baseball."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.