ALYSSA NEALY signs with SouthArk Community College Nov. 2. The Franklin Parish High School senior softball player has been calming presence for the Patriots. Also pictured his her grandfather, Mike Williamson, and Head Coach Kayla Shirley-Johnson. (Sun photo by Joe Curtis)
“Servant leadership is easy for people with high self-esteem. Such people have no problem giving credit to others. They have no problem listening to other people for ideas. They have no problem in building other people up.” Ken Blanchard
Alyssa Nealy has quietly raked Franklin Parish High School’s softball field, picked up equipment, arrived early and stayed late for practice. It’s called servant leadership, and the senior second baseman personifies it.
After her senior tour, Nealy will take her talents and humble, servant-minded leadership to South Arkansas Stars softball.
Nealy signed a letter of intent to play for the Stars as a utility player.
The El Dorado community college plays a 45-game schedule against the likes of LSUE, Bossier Parish Community College and Murray State College.
Skipper for SouthArk is second-year coach Bethany Barcroft who was an assistant at Jackson State Community College in Tennessee.
Her current coach, Kayla Shirley-Johnson, has coached Nealy since sixth grade and watched her mature as a person and athlete.
“I’m so happy and proud of Alyssa for the opportunity to play at the next level,” Johnson said.
Nealy, who batted .556 with a .984 fielding percentage her junior season, is a “calming presence” in the lineup and field, Johnson said. The steady demeanor was developed through hard work with coaches and family members.
“She is one of the hardest workers,” Johnson said. “She is always on time or early for practice and puts in additional time hitting with her grandfather.”
Nealy admits she is a little nervous but also excited about a moving to a different state to play softball.
“I’m excited about the new experience and challenges,” Nealy said. “I’m nervous and excited about meeting new people also.”
She has actually played against her new squad when she was invited by a softball team to travel to Arkansas and take on the Stars. Nealy’s batting shined as she went 5-for-5 and had no errors against her future team.
As she winds up her high school career, Nealy said she would miss her coaches the most.
“Coach Johnson is one of the best coaches I know,” she said. “I’m going to miss her."
