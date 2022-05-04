In its second season of reestablishing the track program, Franklin Parish High School girl’s squad has seven members going to state, May 7 at LSU.
Makalah Clark, Tayler Southern, Zarriah Goldman, Alissa Shaw, Catherine Harden, Aamirah Thomas and Ashlyn Rodgers have qualified for the LHSAA Outdoor Track & Field State meet at Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
“This is really special,” said Austin Emfinger, FP girls track coach.
Special indeed.
In FP’s first year reestablishing its track program, one young lady qualified for the state meet. Seven qualifying this year is a quantum leap for the school.
“This is a big deal to get seven girls at state at one time,” Emfinger said.
To be able to run at Bernie Moore Track Stadium takes hard work, but Emfinger acknowledges athletic ability has a lot to do with their success.
“You can really coach technique all day,” Emfinger said. “But, it all comes down to them working hard and being fast. You can’t coach speed.”
And speed is what the young ladies showed at the regional track meet.
Makalah Clark placed first at the 400m race with a time a 1:01.83 which is a school record. Tayler Southern placed a close second at the 400m race with a time of 1:01.99 which would also have broken the school record.
“Every meet we’re breaking school records,” Emfinger said. “It just shows we keep getting better.”
In the 4X100 race, the quick FP team placed third.
The regionals introduced the track team to larger meets with teams from three other districts participating, a fact Emfinger said was slightly intimidating.
“Some of the girls were nervous,” he said. “(The regional meet) was a big stage for the girls, but they come through.”
With only their second year participating in track, the FP girls track team have a lot more “big stages” in their future. FP girls track is dominated by sophomores. Out of 28 participants, 19 are 10th graders.
