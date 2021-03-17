The Rotary Shamrock Color Run is scheduled for downtown Winnsboro this Saturday with a start time of 8 a.m.
The fourth annual 5K race features music, awards, t-shirts, swag bags and door prices. The beginning of the race will be at the Old Post Office Museum.
New to this year is individual and team prizes for most creative shamrock-themed costumes as well as a photo booth.
First, second and third place ribbons will be given for male and female in all age categories and first, second and third place plaques for top overall male and female.
Age groups are for nine and under, 10-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49- 50-59- 60-69 and 70 and over.
Race sponsors are: Platinum: Sango GMC; Gold: Franklin State Bank, WSB; Silver: Basher Insurance, Citizen’s Progressive Bank, Community Pharmacy, Dennard Funeral Home, Farm Bureau – Christy McManus, Craig Thomas, Joey Cordill, FastServ Medical, First South Farm Credit, Franklin Medical Center, Franklin Parish Clerk of Court – Anita Wygal, Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Department, Geaux Fit Physical Therapy & Fitness, Jimmy R. Coughran, MD, KMAR, Life Church, Louisiana Land Bank, Progressive Bank, Shelter Insurance, Stephanie’s on Main, The Thomas Agency, Winnsboro Dental – Dr. Robert Brooks, Winnsboro Medical Clinic, Winnsboro Sports, Womack Insurance and Senator Glen Womack; Bronze: Caldwell Bank, Kiper Hardware & Lumber, Madea’s Sweet Shop, Michelle’s Flexible Fitness, Edward Jones - Scott Perkins, The Brandon Sims Foundation, White Ford, Young’s Funeral Home and The Franklin Sun.
The race benefits the Winnsboro Rotary Club which supports educational scholarships, charitable organizations, community service projects and helps support community activities.
For more information or to sign up contact Christy McManus at (318) 481-5693 or go to www.runsignup.com and search for Winnsboro Rotary Shamrock 5k.
Catfish Classic
The Catfish Classic is scheduled for April 10 beginning at 8:30 a.m. and will be timed by McDuffie Timing.
Awards for the 5k will be given to the top three male and female, top masters male and female(40+) and top grand masters male and female(50+) and in the following age groups: 9 and under, 10-14, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70+.
Packet pickup will begin at 7 am on race day at the Old Post Office Museum at 513 Prairie Street in Winnsboro.
For more information about the Catfish 5k go to www.runsignup.com.
