Six Mangham High football players will be playing at the next level after signing with different colleges.
Mangham won District 2-2A, advancing to the playoffs as the No. 2 seed before falling to Kinder 19-13 in the Class 2A semifinals.
"It's been a good year for athletics at Mangham High," said Dragon head football coach Scott Wilcher. "Hopefully we can continue to do that year in and year out. It's something we have preached since we started here."
Mangham senior Chase Underwood signed with Northwestern State last December in the early signing period.
On signing day last Wednesday, Mangham quarterback Kaleb Pleasant and receiver JT Smith signed with Texas Wesleyan, while receiver/defensive back Tae Gayden signed with Austin Peay.
On Tuesday, running back Cam Wilmore and linebacker Joe Williams signed with Lafayette Christian.
Pleasant was named Class 2A Offensive Player of the Year.
Pleasant was also named Most Valuable Player of District 2-2A, while Williams was named Defensive MVP.
Gayden, Wilmore, Underwood and Smith were named to the all-district first team.
