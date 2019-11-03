J.T. Smith and Cam Wilmore rushed for over 100 yards as Mangham won a 42-6 road decision over Vidalia on Friday night.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Dragons (7-2, 4-1 District 2-2A) opened the scoring with 21 unanswered points in the second frame.
Vidalia (2-7, 1-4) advanced into Mangham territory early in the second quarter, but Chandler Carnicle’s fumble recovery at the 27 ended the threat.
With the Dragons facing third-and-16, Kaleb Pleasant’s 19-yard pass to Tae Gayden moved the sticks to the 40.
Two plays later, Smith bolted 42 yards all the way to the 10. Wilmore eventually finished the seven-play, 73-yard drive with a one-yard run, and Kolby Poindexter kicked the PAT to make it 7-0.
A blocked punt on Vidalia’s next possession led to Joe Williams’ six-yard run, which doubled the margin to 14-0.
Two series later, Smith’s interception set up his own 22-yard run as Mangham opened up a 21-0 advantage with 1:24 to go in the half.
Vidalia closed the gap to 21-6 with an efficient seven-play, 68-yard drive just before the interval.
Brett Walsworth’s 30-yard pass to Chris Brooks pushed the Vikings across midfield.
On fourth-and-11, Christian Wright snagged a 31-yard touchdown pass just 19 seconds before halftime.
Vidalia’s momentum would not carry over as the Dragons stopped the Vikings on three plays to start the second half.
Taking over at the 40 after the punt, Mangham put together a seven-play, 60-yard drive. Wilmore did the honors from 10 yards out as the Dragons built their lead to 28-6.
Mangham struck for two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter on runs of 51 yards by Wilmore and six yards by Jalen Williams.
Mangham churned out 365 yards on the ground. Smith picked up 130 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, followed by Wilmore with 12 carries for 125 yards and three TDs.
Defensively, the Dragons allowed just 216 total yards, while creating six takeaways on four interceptions and a pair of fumble recoveries. Gayden accounted for two of the picks, with one each by Smith and Casey Nielsen.
At home for the regular season finale, Mangham is paired against Madison Parish on Friday night.
________________________________________________________
By the Numbers
MHS …………………………. VHS
22 ……… First downs …….. 9
44-365 … Rushes-yards ….. 23-119
32 ……… Yards passing ….. 97
12-3-2 … Passes (A-C-I) ….. 22-8-4
1-39 …… Punts-avg. ………. 2-12
1-0 …….. Fumbles-lost ……. 2-2
8-75 …… Penalties-yards …. 6-45
SCORING SUMMARY
Mangham …. 0 21 7 14—42
Vidalia ……… 0 6 0 6—6
SECOND QUARTER5
M—Cam Wilmore 1-run (Kolby Poindexter kick), 9:05
M—Joe Williams 6-run (Poindexter kick), 6:31
M—J.T. Smith 22-run (Poindexter kick), 1:24
V—Christian Wright 31-pass from Brett Walsworth (run failed), 0:19
THIRD QUARTER
M—Wilmore 10-run (Poindexter kick), 5:40
FOURTH QUARTER
M—Wilmore 51-run (Poindexter kick), 10:30
M—Jalen Williams 6-run (kick failed), 2:48
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING—Mangham: Smith 10-130-1, Wilmore 12-125-3, Kaleb Pleasant 11-83. Vidalia: Devin Green 18-72.
PASSING (A-C-I-Yds-TD)—Mangham: Pleasant 12-3-2-32-0, Vidalia: Walsworth 22-8-4-97-1. Vidalia: Walsworth 22-8-4-97-4.
RECEIVING—Mangham: Gayden 1-19. Vidalia: Wright 2-40-1. Chris Brooks 1-30, Curtis Washington 2-27.
