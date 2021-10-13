Mangham High’s special teams were just that, as Jalen Williams returned a kickoff and punt for touchdowns at the Dragons celebrated Homecoming with a 42-14 win over Vidalia Friday night.
Williams was held to under 100 yards rushing for one of the few times this season, but totaled more than 200 yards in rushing, receiving and kick returns.
“We didn’t play very well on offense,” said Mangham coach Scott Wilcher. “We had a lot of distractions with Homecoming. Our offensive line did not do a good job of staying with their blocks. Our defense was outstanding. It’s a win and that’s the main thing.”
Mangham quarterback T.J. Bell accounted for three touchdowns, while rushing for more than 100 yards.
Mangham hosts Maidson Parish, which upset Rayville on Friday.
The game was originally scheduled for Tallulah, but Madison agreed to play at Mangham after Wilcher offered them gate money.
“Watching film, they have a lot of speed and have changed their scheme up a bit, going more to a wing T,” Wilcher said. “We have to be focused this week.”
Mangham hosts General Trass next week in a game that will most likely decide the District 2-2A championship.
“Our guys have done a good job all year of not looking ahead,” Wilcher said.”They know if we don’t take of business on Friday night, the games ahead are not going to mean as much.”
