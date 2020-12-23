The Franklin Academy boys basketball used a strong performance in the second half to get past Central Academy, 46-35.
The win starts district play and improves their record to 2-5.
“The second half was the turning point of the game,” said Paul Work, FA head coach. “It was a nice way to start district. I am proud of the way we played together and reduced turnovers.”
Central jumped out to a 10-7 lead in the first quarter and expanded on that lead in the second with a 20-16 surge. But, the Cougars came storming back in the second half. They passed Central in the third quarter, 32-29.
“Our defense was better and we played team ball,” Work said.
Jacob Banks was the leading scorer for FA with 15 points followed by Robert Newman with 12 points.
Luke Wolleson contributed eight points, and Christopher Fife bucketed seven points.
Next scheduled matchup for the Cougars will by Jan. 5 at Riverdale Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.