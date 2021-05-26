Ten players from Family Community Christian School Lady Warriors were named to the All-District team.
Listed on the first team All District were Ashlyn Sepulvado, Lainee McCain, Analiese Thomas and Leti Parker.
Making the honor mention All District team were Saylor Evans, Michaela Banks, Jadyn Hutchinson, Macy Monnin, Andie Allen and Tristen Newman.
