The Thomas brothers combined pitching duties against the Summerfield Rebels and threw a perfect game.
The Family Community Christian School Warrior baseball beat the Rebels, 14-0, earlier this week.
The brothers used precise pitching for the victory. Rylan, a sophomore, threw 29 pitches in two innings. Sixty-two percent of those pitches were strikes.
Raylee, a junior, threw a deadly 70 percent strikes in two inning of work on the mound.
“These guy’s pitches were consistent,” said Coach Cody Moroni. “And, when your breaking pitches are working, you are hard to hit against.”
During the brother’s stint the Rebels put two pitches in play. The first was a fly to left field that Warrior Jackson Carroll easily fielded. The second was a grounder to first base where again Carroll scooped up.
The brother’s each struck out five Rebels.
This was FCCS’s second perfect game of the season. Eli Cottingham pitched the first perfect game.
During the game, the Warriors scored five runs in the first and eight runs in the second. They would add an insurance run in the third inning.
The March 28 game saw the number one ranked Division V Warriors have seven hits as a team.
Nate Cooper had a triple in the contest and collected two RBIs.
Three Warriors, Carroll, Raylee Thomas and Cottingham, each had a double and a RBI against the Rebels.
Dylan Dunn had a single and three RBIs.
Conner Veuleman contributed a single in the Warrior win.
Meanwhile, the Warriors at press time are 10-5 with key wins over Ouachita and D’Arbonne Woods and a good showing against North Webster.
Head Coach Cody Moroni said these were “defining games” for FCCS.
“There are certain games that define the season and who you are as a team,” said Moroni. “This team is battle tested, and they are a scrappy team. I can’t be more proud of them.”
