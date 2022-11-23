Three Franklin Parish High School Lady Patriots signed National Letter of Intents to continue their softball careers on Wednesday, Nov. 17.
Courtlynn Havard and Hali Reeves signed with Southern Arkansas University (SAU) Rockets in Camden, Arkansas and Tayler Southern inked with National Park College (NPC) Nighthawks in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
The three ballers were part of the group that made history at FPHS. Last season the Lady Patriots became the first softball team to make it to the LHSAA state championship. The squad fell to No. 1 ranked North DeSoto.
When asked what was their most memorable softball game so far at FPHS, all three had the same answer: Round three in the playoffs when they battled against Tioga.
“Seeing the community in the stands and all of the energy from my team made it a game I’ll never forget,” Reeves said.
Southern gave a play-by-play of the game.
“We hosted the number-two Tioga Indians, and when we played them early in the season and it wasn’t that pretty, so they came in thinking they had this game in the bag,” Southern said. “But, they didn’t know we had a completely different mindset, and we had a job to finish. We were playing for something so much bigger than ourselves, and we were there to win for Coach (Burgesses). We started out on top and never let up. It was the bottom of the sixth inning, bases loaded, it was 11-3 and we needed two runs to win the game. Maddie Middleton comes to plate and hits a shot to right-centerfield and helps us win the game. We went on to play in the state championship and were the state runners up.”
Karley Burgesses’, an assistant coach, father passed away shortly before the Tioga game and this was her first game back.
Havard, a strong, quiet pitcher for FP, gave some advice to younger players who may want to play at the college level.
“Don’t ever let anyone tell you what you can’t do,” Havard advised. “Always believe in yourself.”
Reeves advice was to work hard, putting in the time and effort.
“It took me a while to realize this myself, but it doesn’t matter how much or how little playing time you get. It’s what you do when you get the opportunity,” Reeves said. “Work hard, not only for yourself but for the girl beside you. And lastly put in the time and effort because it doesn’t happen over night.”
The young ladies said they were looking forward to the challenge of playing at the next level.
“I’m looking forward to experiencing the different level of softball and talent there is, making new friends, and just continuing to play the sport that I love,” Southern said.
“I am looking forward to making new friends and teammates as well as getting the college experience while living out my dreams,” Reeves said.
“I am looking forward to competing at the next level,” Havard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.