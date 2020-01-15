Three Franklin Parish High School Patriot football players participated in the 2019 Louisiana Gridiron Football All-Star Bowl Dec. 28 on the Louisiana College football field in Pineville.
Seniors Troy Meadows, Elijah Ward and Ravoyon Johnson were invited to play in the annual game hosted by Louisiana Gridiron Football magazine.
High school football players throughout Louisiana participated in the game which featured numerous Division I commitments. Players gathered at the Louisiana College campus on Dec. 26 and participated in two practices before the Blue Team played the Red Team. The Blue Team beat the Red Team 30-7.
Head coaches for the game were brothers Marcus Randall (Blue Team) and Eric Randall (Red Team).
Marcus Randall was a former quarterback for LSU, and played in the NFL for the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers.
Eric Randall led Southern University to a 1995 Black College National Championship as quarterback and two Southwestern Athletic Conference championships.
“I learned in life you must work with different people,” Ward said. “There were a lot of great players in the game.”
All three Patriots saw action during the All-Star game. During the game, Meadows lined up as a defensive back, Ward as a defensive end and Johnson as a defensive lineman.
As a Patriot defensive back, Meadows had 35 tackles, six assisted tackles for a loss, two interceptions and split time as wide receiver.
His most memorable game as a Patriot came during a scrimmage against Tioga where he had a one-handed pick and collected nine tackles, Meadows said. He was voted second team All-District. He measures 5’11”, 185 pounds and also is heavily involved in the Patriot track team.
Meadows plans on attending Northwestern State University.
“I already miss football,” Meadows said. “I’m going to miss being around my brothers the most.”
Ward, a.ka. “Spooney,” started 31 games for the Patriots in three seasons. The 6’1”, 190 pound offensive lineman ended the 2019 season with 39 pancakes and was voted first team All-District.
Ward’s most vivid memory as a Patriot was humorous.
“When we played Richwood, our running back scored a touchdown,” Ward said. “I ran to him, picked him up and threw him in the air but he didn’t land on his feet. He landed on his back.”
Ward laughed at the memory and said everything work out even if his teammate had a rough landing.
“He got up and hugged me and was laughing,” Ward said. “The video went viral.”
After graduation, Ward plans on attending Northwestern University and majoring in criminal justice.
Johnson was a solid player at defensive line for the Patriots. The 5’10’, 245 pounder was voted honorable mention in All-district.
One play dominates Johnson’s memory during his days as a Patriot.
“I remember my first sack verses Green Oaks,” he said. “I was a junior.”
Additionally, Johnson is a member of the Patriot powerlifting team. His goal is to attend Northwestern University and major in engineering.
