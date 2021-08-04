The eighth annual Gimme Shelter golf tournament will be held August 28 at Twin Oaks Country Club in Winnsboro. Proceeds will go to benefit the Delta Humane Society of Louisiana.
Registration time for the tournament is 8 a.m. with tee time set for 9 a.m.
Cost to participate in the two-man scramble is $130 per team which includes lunch and mulligans for purchase.
The tournament is limited to the first 18 paid teams and players are asked to register by August 14. Teams can register and pay at Twin Oaks Country Club or mail a registration form and payment to Delta Humane Society, 165 Covington Road, Rayville, La 71269 or Paypal at ohdefi@msn.com.
There is room for sponsors. Title sponsor is $3,000 which includes signs with logo and three teams; gold medal sponsor is $1,000 which includes hole sign and two teams; silver medal sponsors is $500 which includes hole sign and two teams; bronze medal sponsor is $250 which includes hole sign and one team and platinum medal sponsor costing $100 and includes hole sign.
Delta Humane Society staffers are all volunteers and all animals are fostered. It primarily serves Franklin and Richland parishes and take calls from Franklin and Richland parish sheriff offices when there are cases of neglect and abuse.
Delta Humane Society’s main financial needs are veterinary care and their transport vehicles. The group is a 501C3 charity and donations are 100 percent tax deductible.
For more information call Andrea Parks at (318) 235-4623.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.