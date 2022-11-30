Most of northwest Louisiana is hoping for a Homer versus Haynesville matchup in the Louisiana Superdome for the Division IV non-select championship next week.
Mangham High head coach Scott Wilcher is hoping to crash that party as the No. 3 Dragons visit No. 2 Homer in Homer Friday in a semifinal contest.
No. 5 Haynesville hosts No. 8 Oak Grove Friday. Oak Grove finished second to Mangham in District 2-2A this season.
“Homer has a very good football team,” said Wilcher. “They are big and physical, and run the football really well.”
Both teams received a first-round bye.
Since then, Mangham has outscored its two opponents 108-12, while Homer has outscored its opponents 99-12.
Mangham defeated Grand Lee 60-12 and Arcadia 48-0 Friday.
Homer scorched Delhi 52-6, and Logansport 47-6. The Pelicans defeated Logansport for the Class A state championship last year.
The Pelicans are led by quarterback Andrevious Boggs, who has completed 49 percent of his passes and averages 49 yards rushing a game.
Running back Elyjay Curry averages 140 yards a game. Michael Hamilton averages 58 yards a contest.
Wide receiver Jamarquese Hampton averages 33 yards a game.
Mangham running back Jalen Williams is the top rusher in the state, rushing for 210 yards on 28 carries to push his total for the season to 2,632 with 42 touchdowns.
Williams suffered a stinger in Mangham’s against Grand Lake, and only played a half.
He started against Arcadia as the Dragons struck early and often to take a 32-0 first half lead as Williams finished the game with four touchdowns.
“We were able to get on them early, and take control,” Wilcher said. “We got to play a lot of kids and work on some things. We’re just going to continue doing what we’ve done all year — working to get better each week.”
