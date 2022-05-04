Underdog Mangham keeps winning By Joey Martin / Sun Sports May 4, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mangham High pounded out 24 hits in a two-game sweep of Oakdale this past weekend to advance to the Class 2A quarterfinals.The No. 8 Dragons visit No. 1 Rosepine this weekend with the winner advancing to Sulphur.The first game at Rosepine will be played Friday at 6 p.m. The second game will be Saturday at noon, followed by a third game, if necessary. “I’m very happy for our guys,” said first-year Mangham coach Brett Duplissey. “We’re playing good baseball, hitting the ball, getting good pitching, and we’ve only made one error in the playoffs.”Mangham defeated No. 24 Oakdale 8-3 in the first game.Shea Gwin finished the game with three hits.Luke Curtis had two hits.Lane Almond struck out six batters over five innings. Kolten Huber got the save.In the second game Saturday, Mangham’s first four hitters went a combined 8-for-15.Almond, Cole Casey, Curtis, Gwin and Huber had two hits each.Curtis had a grand slam in the game. Colt Casey got the win.Mangham defeated No. 25 Delcambre 10-0 in the first round on April 27.Luke Curtis tossed a no-hitter."We had no errors and played great defense behind him," Duplissey said.Curtis struck out five over five innings.Cole Casey was 3-for-3 in the contest.Shea Gwin was2-for-3 with three RBIs.Kolten Huber had two hits, while Jacoby Young, Austin Lively and Michael Johnson added hits.The Dragons celebrated the win over Oakdale Saturday with crawfish."I'm hoping we'll be eating more crawfish Saturday," Duplissey said. "Our guys have played some of their best ball when we are the underdogs." 