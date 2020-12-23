Chase Underwood, a Mangham Dragon left tackle, signed a letter of intent to play for Northwestern State University Demons next football season.
He will play on the offensive line at Northwestern.
Underwood was an All-State selection his junior and senior year and plans on improving his skills as a Demon and hopefully gaining a starting position one day.
“I want to get better as a player and do good academically,” Underwood said. “Hopefully, one day I will start.”
The 6’3” 265 pounder was also picked to the all-district team in his final two seasons. He is theson of Adam and Joni Underwood and has four older siblings, brothers Shane and Jess and sisters Macy and Grace.
Mangham Head Coach Scott Wilcher called Underwood’s play “aggressive” and his work ethic has payed off with the chance to play at the college level.
“He is mentally tough,” Wilcher said. “He deserves to play at the next level.”
Underwood is the first Mangham Dragon to sign for a Division I program since 2011, Wilcher said.
Underwood said he will miss his “brothers” on the field the most.
“We basically been together for years,” he said. “I’ll miss my teammates and my coaches. There are some good people here and some good coaches.”
Northwestern signed two other offensive linemen during National Signing Day: Landon Blubaugh, a 6’ 3” 260 pounder out of Keller, Texas and Coby James, a 6’ 3” 260 pounder our of Midlothian, Texas.
