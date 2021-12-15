Warriors battle Gators at home By Joe Curtis / joecurtis@franklinsun.com Dec 15, 2021 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 LEXI PARKER goes for a layup against Delhi Charter. (Sun photo by Joe Curtis) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Family Community Christian School Lady Warriors basketball team battled the Delhi Charter Gators in a physical matchup at home Dec. 10.FCCS led all the way but the pesky Gators stayed within striking distance, as the Lady Warriors bested the larger team as the final horn blew, 48-35.The Lady Warriors showed speed and agility on defense swarming the Gators at times while making their shots count on offense. For the season, FCCS Lady Warriors’ record stood at 7-3.Not counting the Delhi matchup, Lexi Parker was the leading scorer so far with 158 points, averaging 18 points per game.Not far behind Parker was Gracie Ingram with 138 points and 15.3 points per game.Micheala Banks put up 69 points so far this season, averaging 8.1 points per game. Lainee McCain was averaging 5.4 points per game and scored 49 points for the season so far.On the boys side of the court, FCCS season record stood at 2-8. Warriors have played hard all season and plan to continue grind it out.Leading scorer so far this season was John T. Williams with 125 points and averaging 16 points per game.Following Williams was Hayden Parker with 59 points for the season and 7.3 points per game.Kaden Murray collected 48 points so far this season with an average of six points per game.Ben Graham put up 28 points while averaging four points per game.Ryker Rodgers has 21 points and three points per game, and Josh Beeman has 20 points for the season, averaging 3.3 points per game. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Point Game Lexi Parker Sport John T. Williams Record Ben Graham Josh Beeman Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun ~ 12.8.2021 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Christmas parades Dec 8, 2021 WISNER’S ANNUAL Christmas parade was a hit to those who rode in it and spectators. With more… Read more Cookies And Cocoa With Santa Dec 1, 2021 Cookies And Cocoa With Santa at Gilbert Community building was held Nov. 27. Grow Gilbert, a… Read more Coordinators prepare for parades Updated Nov 11, 2021 Local parade organizers are busy working on their respective parades and Christmas festivals… Read more +3 Spirits On The Hill brings history to life Nov 11, 2021 Spirits On The Hill brings a rich history to life in the hills of Harrisonburg. Read more Wellspring Tree Lighting scheduled Nov. 30 Nov 3, 2021 There’s no better way to kick off the holiday season in Winnsboro than with The Wellspring’s… Read more Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSterlington wins Class 3A title with last-minute scoreMARTIN: Sterlington players bought into team over self in perfect seasonNo. 2 Southern Lab runs away from No. 1 OCSSterlington shares top honors in District 2-3AOCS claims three top honors in District 2-1AMitchell seeks second term in West MonroeNeville's Cambell, Sledge, Dubose sign NLIWest Monroe duo Pleasant, Richard make it official on early signing dayMARTIN: Dream matchups in the Dome for OCS, SterlingtonMonroe woman arrested for taking bag containing someone’s valuables Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedWest Monroe's Arledge vents about officiating after double overtime loss (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.