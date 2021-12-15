The Family Community Christian School Lady Warriors basketball team battled the Delhi Charter Gators in a physical matchup at home Dec. 10.

FCCS led all the way but the pesky Gators stayed within striking distance, as the Lady Warriors bested the larger team as the final horn blew, 48-35.

The Lady Warriors showed speed and agility on defense swarming the Gators at times while making their shots count on offense.

For the season, FCCS Lady Warriors’ record stood at 7-3.

Not counting the Delhi matchup, Lexi Parker was the leading scorer so far with 158 points, averaging 18 points per game.

Not far behind Parker was Gracie Ingram with 138 points and 15.3 points per game.

Micheala Banks put up 69 points so far this season, averaging 8.1 points per game.

Lainee McCain was averaging 5.4 points per game and scored 49 points for the season so far.

On the boys side of the court, FCCS season record stood at 2-8. Warriors have played hard all season and plan to continue grind it out.

Leading scorer so far this season was John T. Williams with 125 points and averaging 16 points per game.

Following Williams was Hayden Parker with 59 points for the season and 7.3 points per game.

Kaden Murray collected 48 points so far this season with an average of six points per game.

Ben Graham put up 28 points while averaging four points per game.

Ryker Rodgers has 21 points and three points per game, and Josh Beeman has 20 points for the season, averaging 3.3 points per game.

