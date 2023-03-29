Warriors beat Wolves, Knights Mar 29, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Family Community Christian Academy Warrior baseball team held off a late D’Arbonne Woods comeback to crank out a 10-9 victory on March 21.FCCS scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning and then six runs in the seven inning. The Warriors also scored one run in the fourth and sixth inning. As a team, they collected eight hits.Raylee Thomas had a big game offensively, swatting three hits. He had a homer and two singles against D’Arbonne Woods. Along the way, he collected two RBIs.Rylan Thomas, Michael Ramshur, Chase McMurry, Dylan Dunn and Ben Graham each had a hit.Dun and Graham had doubles in the contest.An interesting stat in game, the entire Warrior lineup had at least one RBI.Brothers Rylan and Raylee Thomas shared mound duties against D’Arbonne Woods.Rylan pitched 3.1 innings. He struck out two while facing 22 batters.During his 3.2-inning mount stint, Raylee struck out seven while facing 18 batters. FCCS 9 - North Webster 7FCCS used a big six-run first inning to beat the North Webster Knights, 9-7.The Warriors also had a run in the third and two additional runs in the fourth.Jackson Carroll mopped up three RBIs with a double for the Warriors.Nate Cooper had two hits for the game.Rylan Thomas and Dylan Dunn each had a hit and a RBI.The Thomas brothers also were the pitchers against the Knights.Rylan pitched 2.33 innings. He struck out four, walked six while facing 16 batters.Raylee pitched 5.25 innings. He struck out eight, walked only one while facing 21 batters.With the two wins FCCS's record stands at 7-5. 