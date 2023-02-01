First-year FCCS Coach Cody Moroni has some lofty goals for his baseball program.
He has set the bar high with bringing a state championship home to Warrior field. The elusive championship is attainable, according to Moroni.
“We’re looking to bring the first state championship to FCCS in all sports,” he said. “We got a good squad.”
In the preseason, Moroni has been working on “changing the culture” around the clubhouse. This squad is use to winning outside of high school baseball. Now, they must parlay that success to Warrior field.
“It is a culture change,” Moroni said. “It is making them believe they are winners before the games ever begin. Getting that mind set where they believe they can play with anybody.”
Moroni was also working on team play.
“You got to play together as a team and that is what I have been driving home,” he said. “Everybody is talented in their own way, but you have got to put it together as a team. You have got a leave it all out on the field and be proud of what you accomplished when the year is over with.”
On paper, the FCCS team is young with only two seniors in its lineup, but as playing time is concerned, the squad is full of seasoned veterans. A core group of players have started as Warriors since seven or eighth grade. Juniors Ben Graham, Raley Thomas, Jackson Carroll and Nate Cooper have started for FCCS for multiple years.
“I’m looking to them for some leadership roles,” Moroni said.
Offensively, FCCS’s lineup is pack with “studs that can drive the ball,” Moroni said. “They barrel the ball up well, and I hope that transfers over to the ballgames.”
As far as pitching, Moroni’s arsenal is loaded with strong arms. Raley Thomas, Rylan Thomas, Nate Cooper, Dylan Dunn and Caden Martin will all been in the Warrior’s bullpen.
“We’re also developing some younger pitching,” Moroni said. “I think they’re going to serve us well in the future.”
Meanwhile, FCCS’s baseball schedule is sprinkled with quality teams such as Franklin Parish High School, Mangham, Ouachita, West Ouachita and a doubleheader at Captain Shreve High School.
The Warriors open season Feb. 20 at home against Mangham. They play FP twice with the first game at the Delhi Charter tournament and the next at Patriot field.
“We play some really good teams,” Moroni said, describing his season.
Sharing the Warrior’s district is Claiborne Christian, Kilbourne and Summerfield.
“Claiborne Christian is always the ones everybody tries to beat,” he said. “They always have a good squad. I think district is going to come down to us and Claiborne.”
Even though Moroni acknowledges his season may be challenging, he breaks it down into three separate seasons for his team. First, his Warriors will be concentrating on district play which is the first season. Second will be the playoffs while third will be the state championship.
“You have to break it down to them,” Moroni said.
When asked how he felt about the head coaching position at FCCS after coaching at FP, Moroni was thankful to the administration, school and parents.
“I’m thankful to Miss Liz for the opportunity,” Moroni said. “I was with Franklin Parish for 10 years from 2009 to 2019 and graduated from FP. It always felt like home to me. But, just in the first few months I have been at FCCS, everybody has welcomed me, my family and my kids. It is definitely for me a great place to be. They are looking to build a winning program, and I am excited that they have allowed me the opportunity to try to jump start that.”
