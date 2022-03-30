The Warrior baseball team came out winners against a pesky Choudrant team in a wild March 24 contest.
FCCS used a walk-off-walk to over come Choudrant, 5-4, in eight innings.
Both teams pitching was on par for the game with Choudrant holding on to a slim 2-0 until the fifth inning when the Warriors scored their first run. FCCS tied the score 2-2 in the next inning, and the score remained that way until the eighth inning.
In the eighth inning, Ethan Cottingham reached his pitch count limit at 115 throws. Riley Thomas entered the game with two outs and bases loaded. A passed ball due to confused pitching signs brought two runs in, giving Choudrant a 4-2 lead. FCCS would then get the third out.
“Riley shook it off and got the third out,” said TJ Weed, FCCS head coach. “We had been warming him up since the sixth inning, so he was ready.”
Thomas was first to get on base for FCCS in the eighth. Ben Graham drew a walk putting Thomas on second. With two outs, the Choudrant pitcher also reached his pitch limit.
With a new pitcher, Dylan Dunn was hit by a pitch, loading the bases.
Jackson Carroll was the next batter. During his stint, the Choudrant catcher missed the ball sending Thomas home and cutting into the lead, 4-3.
Carroll would eventually draw a walk, loading the bases again.
The Choudrant pitcher walked the next batter, Hunter Kenny, and tied the score, 4-4.
With the score tied, Rusty Phillips practiced patience at the plate and worked the count with an eventual walk to win the game, 5-4.
Cottingham pitched lights out baseball. He struck out 11 Choudrant batters and walk none over 7 1/2 innings.
“Ethan’s pitching really went well,” Weed said. “All of his pitches were working: fastball, breaking ball and change up. The defense played excellent behind him.”
Choudrant pitching was also strong.
“Their pitchers matched us,” Weed said. “It was a really good game.”
Offensively, Nate Cooper and Thomas led the way with two hits while Cottingham, Graham and Thomas each had a hit.
With a break in weather, Weed said his team will have some much needed practices this week to prepare for district. FCCS will begin district with a game against Forrest at home followed by Delta Charter.
Standing at 8-3, Weed has high hopes for district play.
“We’re going to be okay,” Weed said. “The biggest thing is practice. Because of the weather, we haven’t been able to practice.”
